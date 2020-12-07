Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $7.59 Million in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,939,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.