Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 89,449 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 122,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

TELL opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $558.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.32. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

