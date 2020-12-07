Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,626,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $348.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.66. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

