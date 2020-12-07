EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1,256.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $83.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

