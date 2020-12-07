US Bancorp DE Sells 342 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Murphy USA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $582,555.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.