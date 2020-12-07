US Bancorp DE Has $320,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NJR. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $33.72 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.21%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

