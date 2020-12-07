Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $287,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $622,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

