State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.77% of The Macerich worth $48,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Macerich by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 133,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. TheStreet downgraded The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

MAC stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

