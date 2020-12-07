SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inogen by 81.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inogen by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGN opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.27 million, a P/E ratio of -432.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

