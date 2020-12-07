MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,393,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 597,365 shares during the period. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.