SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,117 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $942.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

