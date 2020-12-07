Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 564.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 855,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.08 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $520.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIGL. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

