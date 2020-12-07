SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $244.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 0.74. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

