The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 88,618 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 88.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88,618 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vicor were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $84.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $74,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,166 shares of company stock worth $3,832,055 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.