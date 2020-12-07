Swiss National Bank Grows Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of ArcBest worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $45.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

