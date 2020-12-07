Swiss National Bank Has $1.73 Million Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of National HealthCare worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 100.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 270.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NHC stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

