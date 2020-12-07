LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

BATS:BBEU opened at $26.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.