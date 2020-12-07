Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

