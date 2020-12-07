The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yext were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

In other news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $156,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,357,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,222,030.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,940 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,847 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

