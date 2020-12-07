CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

