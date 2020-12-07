Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $161.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

