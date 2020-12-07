Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 31.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -138.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $7,577,563.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,264,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $1,947,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,647.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,913 shares of company stock valued at $87,842,070. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

