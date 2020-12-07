The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $909,000 Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 291,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTB opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

