Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Ladder Capital worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 175,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 388,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,441 shares of company stock worth $1,001,151 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

