Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.69 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

