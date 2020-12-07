O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,950 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

