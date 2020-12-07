O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 331 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

