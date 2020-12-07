O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NIO by 338.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.70 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NIO opened at $43.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

