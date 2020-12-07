O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

