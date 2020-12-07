Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

TCBK stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

