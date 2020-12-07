Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,933 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $45.61 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

