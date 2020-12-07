Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 72.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 54,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 24.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 98,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MD stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

