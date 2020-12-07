The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 1.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in The Southern were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,721 shares of company stock worth $2,884,840. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

