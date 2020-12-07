AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 58.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE T opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

