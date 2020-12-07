Brick & Kyle Associates Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.09.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $372.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.