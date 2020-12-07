Brick & Kyle Associates Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.4% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

