L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Shares of LHX opened at $195.04 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

