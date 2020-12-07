Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 95 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.6% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $220,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 398.4% during the second quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.4% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 156,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.04. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

