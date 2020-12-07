The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $263.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

