MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of MacroGenics worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,446.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

