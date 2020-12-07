Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 236,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.9% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 783,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,970,000 after buying an additional 599,766 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 883,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,312,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

