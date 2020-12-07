Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after buying an additional 739,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,579 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after acquiring an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $104,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,984 shares of company stock worth $2,076,450 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

