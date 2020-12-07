Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,037 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 385,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,732,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 461.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,933,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $936.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.