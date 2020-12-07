Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

