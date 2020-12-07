Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after buying an additional 189,460 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $13,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,330,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,921 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,494 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $121.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

