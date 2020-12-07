Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 262 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,223,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 164,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

