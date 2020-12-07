SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 269,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,233,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,108 shares during the period.

SITE Centers stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

