US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $379.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.47. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $379.64.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

