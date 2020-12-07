US Bancorp DE Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 218.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

