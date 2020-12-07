TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 247.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period.

TTMI opened at $13.51 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

